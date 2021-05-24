ESPN lists top recruits regardless of class: How many may enroll at Ohio State?

A few days ago ESPN released an article ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of class and we wanted to figure out how many are seriously considering becoming an Ohio State Buckeye. Recruiting rankings are fluid and differ a great deal between sites and this was the case even before COVID-19, which has complicated recruiting even further.

It is also important to remember that not only do the rankings change, but the decisions and standings of these high school athletes change as well. Teenagers often change their mind and that is no different when choosing a college. Below are a few of the prospects from the list that are considering Ohio State.

1. Quinn Ewers, QB, Class of 2022

https://twitter.com/devonmessinger/status/1395080799804870671 Ewers committed to Ohio State last November, but that hasn't stopped other programs from trying to get his signature. Already with ideal size, Ewers has Heisman Trophy and first-round potential written all over him.

2. Walter Nolen, DT, Class of 2022

Walter Nolen runs through a drill with his team on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, during a practice at St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Cordova.

Walter Nolen is another elite five-star, but unlike Ewers he hasn't committed to anyone. He's had a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings since last year and has offers from nearly every program including Florida & Michigan. https://twitter.com/JamesYoder/status/1378171317317480451

9. Malik Bryant, OLB, Class of 2023

https://twitter.com/cmacrae13/status/1350596850622083073 Malik Bryant has not made a commitment at this point, but the Buckeyes are fighting for him with Georgia and Alabama in the running. Bryant has an insanely high ceiling with unique athletic traits.

25. Richard Young, RB, Class of 2023

The Buckeyes are competing with Alabama and Oklahoma for the talents of Richard Young. The Florida running back is the total package with the size and speed to be a star immediately.

