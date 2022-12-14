ESPN lists the top Heisman Trophy contenders for 2023
USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy after a fantastic 2022 season for the Trojans. While the Heisman was just awarded to Williams, ESPN is already looking ahead to the 2023 contenders.
Caleb Williams returns leading the pack of Heisman front runners. He is looking to join Ohio State legend Archie Griffin as a two-time Heisman winner.
North Carolina’s Drake Maye is a popular pick following his breakout freshman campaign. Maye threw for 35 touchdowns and took home ACC Player of the Year honors for the Tar Heels.
An interesting selection mentioned by ESPN is 2023 Texas commit Arch Manning. The five-star ranks as the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school but has Quinn Ewers and Maailk Murphy to pass on Texas’ depth chart. No true freshman has ever won the Heisman Trophy.
Here is a complete look at ESPN’s way-too-early Heisman contenders. It is divided into four categories: top contenders, up-and-comers, momentum players and redemption stories.
Top contenders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
QB Caleb Williams, USC
QB Drake Maye, UNC
QB Chandler Morris, TCU
Up-and-comers
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
QB Arch Manning, Texas
QB Kyle McCord, Ohio State
QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Momentum players
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Redemption Stories
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
QB Devin Leary, Transfer portal