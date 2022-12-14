ESPN lists the top Heisman Trophy contenders for 2023

USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy after a fantastic 2022 season for the Trojans. While the Heisman was just awarded to Williams, ESPN is already looking ahead to the 2023 contenders.

Caleb Williams returns leading the pack of Heisman front runners. He is looking to join Ohio State legend Archie Griffin as a two-time Heisman winner.

North Carolina’s Drake Maye is a popular pick following his breakout freshman campaign. Maye threw for 35 touchdowns and took home ACC Player of the Year honors for the Tar Heels.

An interesting selection mentioned by ESPN is 2023 Texas commit Arch Manning. The five-star ranks as the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school but has Quinn Ewers and Maailk Murphy to pass on Texas’ depth chart. No true freshman has ever won the Heisman Trophy.

Here is a complete look at ESPN’s way-too-early Heisman contenders. It is divided into four categories: top contenders, up-and-comers, momentum players and redemption stories.

Top contenders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Caleb Williams, USC

QB Drake Maye, UNC

QB Chandler Morris, TCU

Up-and-comers

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

QB Arch Manning, Texas

QB Kyle McCord, Ohio State

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Momentum players

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Redemption Stories

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

QB Devin Leary, Transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire