ESPN lists several 2024 NBA free agency targets for Rockets

Between three established veterans in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams, and a promising young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore, the Houston Rockets already have an established nine-man rotation for the 2024-25 NBA season.

But, as we saw when the likes of Eason and Adams missed significant time in the 2023-24 campaign, injuries happen. Depth options near the end of Houston’s bench — think Jock Landale, Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, and Jae’Sean Tate — all played key roles, at times.

Many of those players may again be options for those same roles in 2024-25. But Rockets general manager Rafael Stone could also look outside the organization, and he has the non-taxpayer mid-level exception — which offers a starting annual salary near $13 million — to lure quality candidates. So, who might he target?

Here’s who ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former front-office executive in the NBA, sees as plausible targets for the Rockets:

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko recently opined that Holiday appears likely to leave the Rockets in free agency, which could make those names at the guard spot even more tempting to Stone and the Rockets. Superior 3-point shooting, defensive versatility, and shot creation are also roster needs, according to head coach Ime Udoka.

On paper, VanVleet is Houston’s starter at point guard and Thompson the backup. However, Thompson functioned in more of an off-ball role as a rookie, which could make extra ball-handling something of an insurance priority during his early NBA years.

Free agency deals can be reached starting on the evening of June 30.

