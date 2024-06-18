ESPN lists several 2024 NBA free agency targets for OKC Thunder

Entering the 2024 offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder have most of their rotation ready for next season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams round out one of the best trios.

It’ll be a quiet offseason as there isn’t a single notable player the Thunder have to sign to a deal this offseason. Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are all eligible for extensions, but nothing urgent needs to happen.

The Thunder enter the offseason with $35 million in cap space and a treasure trove of draft capital. If they wanted to, they could have some major roster shakeups.

Here’s who ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former front-office executive in the NBA, sees as plausible targets for the Thunder:

All of these options are either athletic bigs who can help OKC’s size and rebounding woes or outside shooters who give it extra options to kick out to in its drive-heavy offense.

Some are more realistic than others, but that’s a sound strategy to follow for the Thunder. They don’t need to be a major bettor but could benefit from shoring up their depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire