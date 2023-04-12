ESPN lists Iowa Hawkeyes as ‘first team out’ in initial 2023-24 Bracketology

The 2023-24 men’s college basketball season is still a long ways away, but ESPN believes the Iowa Hawkeyes will be right back in the mix for what would be a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi published his first 2023-24 Bracketology prediction and the Hawkeyes are as close as close can get to another tourney ticket. Unfortunately, if Lunardi’s forecast comes to fruition, Iowa would be the very first team left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa joins Kansas State, Missouri and Virginia as Lunardi’s “first four out.” Per Lunardi, look for Oklahoma State, Illinois, Oregon and Northwestern to likewise be on the bubble. That quartet was listed as the “next four out.”

The “last four byes” featured Boise State, Xavier, Memphis and Texas Tech, while the “last four in” were Washington State, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Indiana.

As a conference, the Big Ten’s eight bids matches the Big 12 and SEC with the nation’s most.

After Iowa’s season ended with an 83-75 loss to Auburn in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, guard Ahron Ulis and center Josh Ogundele also announced they were entering the NCAA transfer portal. Combined with the departures of Kris Murray, Filip Rebraca and Connor McCaffery, Iowa had three scholarships available for next season.

In Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca, Iowa loses its top two scorers and rebounders. Murray was a consensus All-American after finishing with averages of 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Rebraca had a great final season in Iowa City as well, averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds.

In order for Iowa to do better than Lunardi’s prediction, it will be counting upon the trio of guard Tony Perkins, guard Payton Sandfort and forward Patrick McCaffery to take steps forward and lead the Hawkeyes.

Perkins, Sandfort and McCaffery were the Hawkeyes’ third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers. Perkins averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2022-23. Sandfort averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. McCaffery averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Of course, Iowa just added the commitment from Valparaiso big Ben Krikke. The 6-foot-9, 220 pound forward averaged 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. His 19.4 points per game averaged led the Missouri Valley Conference and he actually surpassed that at 21.0 points per game in league play.

The Hawkeyes still have two remaining scholarships they can fill to get to the 13 total scholarships men’s college hoops teams can allot in a given year. All of that’s to say, there might still be a long ways to go in terms of roster construction throughout this offseason for Iowa.

A look at Lunardi's first bubble

Last Four Byes: Boise State, Xavier, Memphis, Texas Tech

Last Four In: Washington State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Indiana

First Four Out: Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, Virginia

Next Four Out: Oklahoma State, Illinois, Oregon, Northwestern

The No. 1 seeds

Bids by league

Big Ten: 8

Big 12: 8

SEC: 8

ACC: 5

Big East: 5

Pac-12: 5

American: 2

Mountain West: 2

WCC: 2

Big Ten teams and seedings in The Dance

