ESPN lists a bold prediction for the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a team that’s locked into a big contract at quarterback. That has not stopped some from speculating about Kirk Cousins being on the move this offseason, though it should be pointed out that rumors of a Cousins trade have been dispelled.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin was tasked with giving a bold prediction for the Vikings. Her pick? That the Vikings will be part of the quarterback carousel in free agency. Here’s what she wrote:

“If Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers really want Kirk Cousins, now’s the time for Minnesota to pull off a trade that will create freedom to reconstruct other parts of the roster. The Vikings could get out of the financial commitment they made to Cousins when he signed a two-year extension last March that comes with a $31 million cap hit for 2021 and go a different direction at the position. If that comes in the form of Jimmy Garoppolo and a second-round pick (they currently don’t have one), the Vikings should jump at the opportunity.”

I want to preface this by saying that I think Cousins is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Also, the team’s regression in 2020 was mostly not his fault. That said, I think if the Vikings could get out from Cousins long term, the future of the franchise would be better. Cousins is good, but he’s not among the elite quarterbacks of the league. I used to think he could theoretically be good enough for Minnesota to go on a deep playoff run and win a Super Bowl. But now, I’m not so sure. It would behoove the team to keep looking for a quarterback, however long that takes.