ESPN lists best free agency fits for the Vikings, Anthony Harris and Eric Wilson

With the way the salary cap is looking, the Vikings most likely do not have the benefit of re-signing each and every member of its free agency class.

That means Minnesota has to pick and choose which pending free agents are the best fits for them — whether that’s looking outside the team or trying to retain talent. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler attempted to make a case for which pending free agents from the Vikings will fit where. He even tabbed a free agent outside of the Minnesota organization to be a good fit for the team.

Here is Fowler’s best fits for Anthony Harris and Eric Wilson, followed by a free agent who could go to the Vikings:

Vikings LB Eric Wilson

Best fit: Vikings

S Anthony Harris

Best fit: Browns

Bengals EDGE Carl Lawson

Best fit: Vikings

