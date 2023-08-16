ESPN lists Alabama Football as ‘Position U’

Some schools fight to claim to be WRU (wide receiver university), like LSU. Others like Oklahoma fight for QBU (quarterback university). Alabama is different, they are EverythingU. From quarterbacks to the offensive line to linebackers and everything in between, the Tide dominate.

Nick Saban’s success in the NFL draft has been unprecedented, but so has the quality he has produced. In recent ESPN rankings, the Tide are ranked in the top five at seven different position groups with the offensive line, defensive line and running backs all being ranked No. 1.

In fact, Alabama players have been so good in the NFL, that NFL Networks annual NFL Top 100, 13 of the players to qualify for the list spent their college years in Tuscaloosa.

Granted, Saban’s dominance on the recruiting trail can not be understated, his player development is second to none. It isn’t by accident that he has produced four franchise quarterbacks in the last five years as well as a staggering amount of first-round picks. The scariest part is Saban’s 2024 class is potentially the most talented of all. The Crimson Tide pipeline has no end in sight.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire