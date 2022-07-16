ESPN lists 2022 Dolphins’ 3 strongest positions before the season

The Miami Dolphins went into this offseason with the knowledge that they needed to upgrade a number of spots on the roster if they wanted a chance to be a postseason contender.

General manager Chris Grier made many moves this offseason, acquiring talented players that can help them achieve that goal.

At this point, we’re in the assessment portion of the offseason, where everyone is looking to understand the strong and weak parts of the roster before training camp begins.

ESPN’s Mike Clay posted a graphic earlier in the week that grades each positional unit for all 32 teams. That graphic listed tight end, wide receiver and cornerback as the Dolphins’ three best position groups.

Each unit could grade as high as 4.0. Miami’s tight ends were 2.8, wide receivers were 3.9 and cornerbacks were a perfect 4.0.

Tight end and cornerback were two positions there probably wasn’t going to be a lot of change this offseason. Mike Gesicki was set to become a free agent, but the Dolphins franchise-tagged him, keeping the former Nittany Lion in Miami for at least another season. Xavien Howard’s contract situation was also a question heading into this year, but the team gave him a new deal as well.

The rest of the tight end room, including Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter is returning from last year. The offense will use the position a little differently than they have in the past now that Mike McDaniel is running that phase, so they may be relied on more going forward.

Behind Howard at cornerback, Byron Jones and Nik Needham are both capable players in their roles. Jones has been disappointing from a numbers perspective, but he’s still a solid player. They are in danger if anyone goes down with an injury at the position because their depth with guys like Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams has yet to prove anything.

Wide receivers being on the list is not surprising at all. The Dolphins added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a room that already had Jaylen Waddle, who broke the NFL’s rookie record for receptions in a season last year. If they can get anything out of rookie Erik Ezukanma, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., that will be a bonus.

