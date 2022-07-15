ESPN lists 2022 Dolphins 3 weakest positions before the season

The Miami Dolphins entered this offseason with a roster that had some strong points, but there was an obvious need for improvement.

For the most part, general manager Chris Grier has brought in talent to give the team hope for playing in the postseason with the addition of veterans like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.

With all of these upgrades, where are the weak spots left on the team? ESPN’s Mike Clay posted a graphic this week that grades each positional unit for all 32 teams. That graphic listed quarterback, linebacker and running back as their three worst positions.

Each position could grade as high as 4.0, Miami’s quarterbacks were 1.4, linebackers were 0.8 and the running backs were 0.4.

Linebacker and running back were two positions that most fans and analysts agreed the Dolphins should upgrade this offseason. At linebacker, they brought back most of the same pieces as last year, adding veteran Melvin Ingram late in the process.

Running back, however, was completely overhauled. Miami signed Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel to likely lead the team’s unit as the top trio. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks also returned from last year to repeat, so to see the group so low is a bit of a surprise.

Quarterback makes some sense. Their 1.4 ranks them 22nd in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater appear to both be competent starters in the league, but the Dolphins are hoping that the former takes a step forward with all of the talent that surrounds him. At least Bridgewater should be a better backup than Jacoby Brissett was in 2021.

If Miami wants to reach their potential, they’ll have to get much better performances out of these groups.