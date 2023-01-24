ESPN links Houston Texans with Raiders QB Derek Carr

Nearly a dozen teams could be looking for a quarterback this offseason, beginning with the AFC South and the NFC South, where every team save Jacksonville appears to be in transition at the game’s most important position.

Carr will be coveted due to the leaguewide demand, a situation that gives leverage to the Raiders, who must navigate Carr’s no-trade clause but will want to maximize value before Carr’s $40.4 million guarantee is due Feb. 15.

One veteran AFC coach points to Houston, where GM Nick Caserio has ties to Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, as a potential destination. Caserio and Ziegler have executed multiple trades in the past.

Yes, Houston could take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft, but it also has 11 picks, including two in the top 12. That’s plenty of ammunition to execute a deal.

“Nick will be looking for a high-character quarterback. That will be important to him,” the coach said. “Derek fits that mold.” And he’s got a natural tie to Houston — his brother, David, was the franchise’s first-ever pick in the NFL draft, No. 1 overall in 2002.