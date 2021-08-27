ESPN lays out win projections for LSU and the SEC
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Just over a week before the start of the college football season for the LSU Tigers. Their week one opponent, the UCLA Bruins, will kick off their campaign against Hawaii in week zero.
As we continue to preview the season, we look to the analytics for an idea of how the season could go. Some have been very high on the LSU football program and others, not so much. The SP+ metrics (subscription required) laid out win total projections for overall record, SEC record, and odds to reach the six-win mark.
Here is how the entire SEC shakes out and where the LSU Tigers fit in the West title picture.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 10.3 (6.6 in SEC)
6-win odds: 100%
Georgia Bulldogs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 9.9 (6.7 in SEC)
6-win odds: 99.9%
Texas A&M Aggies
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 9.3 (5.6 in SEC)
6-win odds: 99.7%
Florida Gators
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 9.1 (5.5 in SEC)
6-win odds: 99.5%
Ole Miss Rebels
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 7.5 (4.4 in SEC)
6-win odds: 91%
Auburn Tigers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 7.2 (4.1 in SEC)
6-win odds: 89%
LSU Tigers
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 7.2 (3.9 in SEC)
6-win odds: 87% The Tigers landed in the fifth tier of ESPN's top 130 teams. Along with Michigan, Penn State, Miami, and USC, they are listed as the "Blue bloods that need a lot to go right."
LSU failed on the field and off it, as a scathing investigative report on the university's mishandling of Title XI complaints ultimately resulted in coach Ed Orgeron being added as a defendant in a pending lawsuit. Earlier this month, quarterback Myles Brennan had surgery on his left arm, leaving Max Johnson as the undisputed starter heading into the fall. - Heather Dinich, ESPN (subscription required)
Tennessee Vols
(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Win Projection: 6.9 (3.5 in SEC)
6-win odds: 86%
Kentucky Wildcats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 6.7 (3.4 in SEC)
6-win odds: 80%
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 6.2 (3.2 in SEC)
6-win odds: 67%
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 6.1 (3.2 in SEC)
6-win odds: 66%
Arkansas Razorbacks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 5.5 (2.5 in SEC)
6-win odds: 48%
South Carolina Gamecocks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 4.1 (2.1 in SEC)
6-win odds: 14%
Vanderbilt Commodores
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Win Projection: 3.7 (1.4 in SEC)
6-win odds: 9%
SEC West Projected Finish
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Ole Miss Rebels
Auburn Tigers
LSU Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Arkansas Razorbacks
1
1
1
1