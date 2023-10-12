ESPN’s Laura Rutledge believes Texas A&M’s matchup vs. Tennessee will determine the season

One prominent ESPN and SEC analyst isn’t ready to give up hope on Texas A&M’s season. If anything, they believe the Maroon and White can still make some noise.

While appearing on the Up to the SECond College Football Show, Laura Rutledge of ESPN and SEC Network added her perspective on A&M’s 2023 season. While acknowledging last week’s tough loss, Rutledge aptly noted that the outcome this weekend could very much serve as a barometer for the remainder of the season:

“This is sort of the game now, with that’s happened for both these teams, but maybe even more for A&M, where you sort of figure out what the rest of the season is going to be.”

Part of Rutledge’s belief in the Aggies finishing strong is that the SEC West continues to be a wide-open race, even after A&M fell to No. 11 Alabama:

“I still think that the SEC West is going to potentially end up being, this cannibalistic situation, and you never know what can happen. A&M’s chances to certainly make the postseason, and potentially go to the playoff, those may be diminished. I do think that they can still contend and they can still finish the season strong.”

A College Football Playoff appearance may be wishful thinking, but it’s not to say the Aggies can’t close out the season strong and make it a success. A&M is tied for third in the SEC West, with important matchups against Ole Miss and No. 22 LSU still on the horizon.

The talent of the Aggies has been on display all season, and they’ve managed to stay within the race for the division despite playing, essentially, with a backup quarterback. Despite some mismanagement in the playcalling and a less-than-ideal showing from their secondary, A&M managed to fall to the Crimson Tide by just six points.

Aggies fans expect excellence, as they should, but it doesn’t mean last week’s defeat was season-ending. As Rutledge illustrated, there is plenty of football left to be played, but it’s up to A&M if they want to close out on a strong note or the alternative.

Texas A&M will kick off against No. 19 Tennessee from inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will air on CBS.

