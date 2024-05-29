ESPN latest to say Tee Higgins, Bengals haven’t talked extension in a year

The Cincinnati Bengals and wideout Tee Higgins haven’t talked about a contract extension for more than a year.

This detail was reported previously and has since come up again at ESPN while national reporters took a deep dive on notable contract situations.

Ben Baby penned the following: “Higgins and the Bengals haven’t had negotiations for a new contract in more than a year, multiple sources have told ESPN. The 2020 second-round draft pick is the only player franchise-tagged this offseason who has yet to receive a long-term extension.”

Higgins, the last tagged star without an extension this offseason, isn’t at OTAs, as expected.

But the lack of talk for roughly a year isn’t much of a surprise, given Cincinnati’s typical no thanks posture to talking extensions during the season. With Higgins not in town and yet to even sign the franchise tag, it’s not a huge development that the two parties haven’t engaged in a dialogue yet.

That said, the Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to put ink to an extension. Otherwise, he’ll play next season on the $21.8 million tag and pace toward being a repeat of the Jessie Bates situation.

