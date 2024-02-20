ESPN’s latest mock draft has Cody Williams headed to Chauncey Billups’ Blazers

Due to injuries, Cody Williams’ freshman season on the Colorado men’s basketball team has been up and down. The former five-star recruit has flashed greatness in multiple big games but health issues have prevented him from displaying his elite abilities consistently.

Regardless, Williams will likely enter his name into the 2024 NBA draft and could be selected early in the first round. ESPN released its latest mock draft on Tuesday (subscription required) and Williams went fifth overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

If ESPN’s projection lands, Williams would likely play for CU Buffs great Chauncey Billups, who’s currently navigating his third season as the Blazers’ head coach. Fellow former Buff Jabari Walker is also in Portland and averaging 8.3 points in his second NBA season.

Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, is averaging 14.2 points on 52.9% shooting in what could be his only collegiate season.

