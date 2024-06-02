ESPN’s latest mock 2024 NBA Draft has Harrison Ingram in interesting spot

The deadline to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft has passed and for former North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram, he will continue to pursue his dream of playing at the next level.

Ingram tested the waters with the intent of staying in the draft, so it shouldn’t be shocking to see him stay in and bypass his college career. The forward continued to build his skillset and earned a second-round landing spot in mock drafts as the year went on.

With just a few more weeks until the draft, Ingram’s stock is still in that second round and the latest mock draft from ESPN has him heading to South Beach.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft from May 31 has Ingram being selected by the Miami Heat at No. 43 overall. That’s been pretty consistent with his stock over the past few months and right there in the 40’s is where he will probably hear his name called.

Miami is an intriguing team in the Eastern Conference, making a run to the NBA Finals two seasons ago. They were back in the play in round this year, losing the first-round series 4-1 to Boston without star Jimmy Butler.

The Heat do need to add some young pieces and while they found Jaime Jaquez Jr., they could add another wing this year with Ingram.

