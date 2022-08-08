ESPN lacks confidence in Steelers youth movement

The youth movement with the Pittsburgh Steelers is in full swing. The roster has rolled over and gotten younger all over the field. But according to Football Outsiders via ESPN, the Steelers young talent is nothing to get overly excited about.

The article ranked all 32 NFL teams based on their top talent under the age of 25 including any blue chip players on the roster. For the Steelers, they check in at No. 18 in the league with only running back Najee Harris and quarterback Kenny Pickett listed as blue chip options. They don’t give Harris much credit for being one of the top running backs in the NFL but he will be the workhorse of the run game against this season.

The formula for this has to do with what position the player is and puts a premium on some positions over others and excludes any players who “graduated out” as they put it. No mention of super rookie George Pickens and this ranking is heavily impacted by the age cut off. The Steelers are still a very young and talened team with a bright future assuming the quarterback position sorts itself out.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire