ESPN labels WR Christian Watson as Colts’ best fit in 2022 draft

The Indianapolis Colts have several ways they can go about using their picks in the 2022 NFL draft and many expect them to invest early in the wide receiver position.

Though the Colts don’t have a first-round pick because of the Carson Wentz trade from last offseason, they will be on the board for the first time at No. 42 overall.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid suggested the best fit for the Colts at that spot will be wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State.

Best prospect fit at No. 42: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State. Watson has checked every box during the pre-draft process and has risen up boards after his performance at the Senior Bowl and combine, where he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds. He could be a building block next to Pittman for Indianapolis. The former FCS standout meets many of the thresholds general manager Chris Ballard requires and could help Ryan in Year 1. — Reid

Watson checks a lot of the boxes for the Colts. He may be a little older for a prospect but age never really seems to be too much of an issue with Chris Ballard.

Watson would bring an element of size and speed that would work well with the arrival of Matt Ryan. The Colts have a massive need to bring help at wide receiver even if they are more bullish on the room than others.

The issue will be whether Watson is even available. Given his athletic profile, teams may want to take a chance on him late in the first or early in the second round. So the Colts may not even get a chance to draft him.

But if Watson is there at No. 42 overall, the Colts will have a big decision to make.

