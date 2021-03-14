ESPN labels Colts as ‘sleeper team’ for OT Trent Williams

As free agency arrives this upcoming week, there have been a few teams mentioned as potential landing spots for offensive tackle Trent Williams. The Indianapolis Colts have been among those teams.

Because of the abundance of salary cap space and a need at left tackle, the Colts are automatically thrown into the conversation as a team that may sign Williams.

ESPN labeled the Colts as a “sleeper team” to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes for the elite left tackle.

And here’s a sleeper team for Williams if he does leave the Niners: Indianapolis. That connection has some traction in league circles. Williams would seamlessly replace Anthony Castonzo — he announced his retirement in January — on the left side for a playoff team. Indy could fill the tackle spot in the draft, but with Carson Wentz in the fold and more than $40 million in cap space once Wentz’s deal hits the books next week as part of the trade with Philly, a big move or two could be in play. The Colts’ big splash last offseason was a trade that brought in defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the 49ers. Could they pluck the star of San Fran’s other line this time around?

It is unlikely the Colts go after Williams. They may like him as a talent, but there may not be much they can do in terms of paying him $20 million per year, which is likely what he’s going to get.

With a few extensions coming up, it’s hard to see the Colts paying so much on the offensive line. Ryan Kelly is the highest-paid center in the league while Braden Smith and Quenton Nelson will be as well in the next two seasons. Adding Williams on top of that isn’t feasible no matter how big the need.

The Colts, instead, should be expected to go a bit cheaper at offensive tackle while also looking to draft a young prospect in April.

Williams would be a fantastic addition if he didn’t cost so much and if the Colts do wind up going to get him, they will cap-strapped when it comes to doing much else.

