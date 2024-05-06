ESPN labels Clemson’s offense being ‘a disaster’ as a spring football overreaction

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense had a tough year in 2023, but the talent on the offense is there, and the Tigers’ potential on the offensive side of the ball is real.

Spring football has been a great opportunity for Clemson’s offense to turn things around, and they’ve done a solid job of improving this spring. Practices have gone well and improvements have been made, the issue is we didn’t see that improvement as much in the Tigers’ spring game.

People were rather underwhelmed with the Clemson offense in the spring game. While many had good moments, people expected more. Does this mean Clemson’s offense won’t be good in 2024? Absolutely not.

According to ESPN, Clemson’s offense being ‘a disaster’ is the Tigers’ biggest spring overreaction.

You can forgive Clemson fans for a bit of offensive pessimism after three straight years of frustrating performances. The days of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence feel like a bygone era, and the dismal performance from the spring game tells us little about how the Tigers might rebound in 2024. The units were split, so Cade Klubnik wasn’t playing with his full arsenal of first-team impact players such as Jake Briningstool and Tyler Brown. And the game plan, as Klubnik noted, was little more than a Day 1 installation. If anything, the emergence of freshman Bryant Wesco is cause for optimism for a receiving corps that should be much improved.

I love writer David Hale’s points here. The Tigers’ offense was nowhere near 100% in the spring, and Klubnik was missing multiple key pieces of his offense. When everyone’s healthy and ready to go for Week 1, we can expect this offense to have a bit more firepower.

Clemson has talent on offense and it’s clear. Much of their potential in 2024 revolves around the play of Klubnik. We are expecting him to look like a different quarterback in 2024 and agree that this is a massive overreaction.

