ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shares strong take on vacant Auburn position

Well, it is a good thing that Kirk Herbstreit will not be getting a call from John Cohen to interview for the open head football coaching job at Auburn University.

During a segment of Saturday’s College Gameday live from Athens, Georgia, the college football guru explained why the Auburn job may not be as attractive as many believe, mostly due to off-the-field noise.

“Auburn is one of those jobs when you’re winning, everything’s great,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay. “You go into restaurants in the local town and everyone supports you and your family. All of a sudden, things get off the tracks, get rid of him, rumors are starting. Now, all of a sudden, it’s affecting recruiting and the overall feel of the program. I think we’ve seen a lot of examples of that.”

Herbstreit also empathized with a potential candidate by revealing what his approach would be if he were to receive a call from Cohen about an interview for the position.

“So, to me, if I become a candidate, the first thing I’m going to do is get the score of the game,” Herbstreit said. “John (Cohen), are you going to be willing to work with me? Because I’m not dealing with that B.S. If you’re going to let that impact me, then I’m not taking the job. So, I don’t know how you do that? I don’t know how you talk to the guy who’s in charge of hiring this and say, ‘Can you control that?’”

Herbstreit capped the topic by saying that the head coaching position at Auburn has unlimited potential, as long as the successful candidate finds a way to get on the side of Auburn’s boosters.

