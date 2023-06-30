ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says Nick Saban is his favorite coach he has ever covered

Everyone knows how great of a football coach Nick Saban is, but it’s the man he is off the field that many don’t know. At post-game press conferences, Coach Saban might seem angry and annoyed with members of the media, but he’s known for caring very deeply about his coaching staff and his players. The things he has done to alter not only the football team but the entire University of Alabama campus can not be understated.

There is a reason he’s been able to maintain great relationships amongst rival coaches such as Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin, and it’s because it goes deeper than football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the leading voices in college football as one of the main hosts for ESPN’s College GameDay, but he also played at Ohio State and understands everything the football life entails. Herbstreit has covered Saban for a long time now, and he recently shared that he is his favorite coach to cover.

Herbstreit gets emotional when talking about Saban and says, “He is somebody I have always really admired. I’m an old school kind of disciplinarian myself so I am drawn to him… I see him as a friend, I see him as a guy I can talk to. If I am having an issue in my life he is one of the first people I would probably call because how much his words mean to me. He’s not always going to tell you what you want to hear, but he will tell you what he really thinks.”

More Football!

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky believes that Bryce Young is a "playbook changer"

Advertisement

More Bama in NFL!

Pro Football Network ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire