ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit releases top six after Week 4: Georgia stays No. 1

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six after a thrilling Week 4 of college football.

Things were more difficult for Georgia than it would have liked, but UGA won 39-22 over Kent State. Alabama and Ohio State both rolled to victories. But results were somewhat more chaotic after that. Michigan, Clemson, USC and Kentucky won close games. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, and Arkansas lost to Texas A&M. In the headliner, Tennessee took down Florida in Knoxville, 38-33.

With another week in the books, we have a firm idea who the top three teams in America are. Beyond the top three, there’s plenty to debate. Are Kentucky and Tennessee actual contenders? Can Clemson, USC and Michigan do enough to give any team a tough time in the College Football Playoff?

Here’s Herbstreit’s top six:

USC Trojans

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Oregon State, 17-14

Clemson Tigers

Syndication: The Greenville News

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Wake Forest, 51-45

Michigan Wolverines

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Maryland, 34-27

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Vanderbilt, 55-3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Wisconsin, 52-21

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Kent State, 39-22

[listicle id=78750]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire