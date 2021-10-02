ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit picks Stanford to upset Oregon, fearing Ducks will ‘sleepwalk’ on Saturday

ESPN’s College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit said what every Oregon Duck fan is currently afraid of.

On College Gameday on Saturday morning, the crew was going through the weekly slate of games, and Herbstreit made a note that the Stanford Cardinal are playing well under new QB Tanner McKee. This ultimately led him to pick Stanford in an upset over the Ducks for Saturday’s game in Palo Alto.

“I’ve loved Oregon all year, but I have a fear that they sleepwalk a bit here,” Herbstreit said. “Stanford is getting 8 points. I think Stanford stays close, and I think they can actually win this football game. Look out for the Cardinal today.”

Elsewhere on the set, it was unanimously Oregon as the overall pick, with Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, and PGA golfer Harris English all going with the Ducks.

We will see who ends up being right today at 12:30 PT on ABC.

List