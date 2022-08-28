ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit makes CFP prediction

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks some familiar teams will make the College Football Playoff. And who can blame him?

Only six college football teams have multiple CFP appearances: Georgia (2), Alabama (7), Oklahoma (4), Ohio State (4), Clemson (6), and Notre Dame (2). Only seven other teams have made the CFP.

Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama are all among the favorites again this year. Who does Kirk Herbstreit think will make the CFP and who does he pick to win the national championship?

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit predicts that the Baylor Bears will make the CFP. Herbstreit likes the Bears to make the CFP over other contending teams like Clemson and Utah.

Baylor is coming off a 12-2 season. The Bears had one of their best seasons in school history. It won the Big 12 and defeated Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Will Baylor win the Big 12? Herbstreit certainly thinks so, otherwise he would not have them in the CFP.

Ohio State Buckeyes

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

We know what quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense are capable of. The Buckeyes face a lot of questions on the defensive side of the football. Kirk Herbstreit thinks that Ohio State can overcome its 2021 defensive issues.

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Kirk Herbstreit thinks Georgia football will make the CFP for a second consecutive year. The Dawgs won the national championship last year.

Herbstreit predicts that Georgia will lose in the SEC championship to Alabama, but will still make the CFP, which means he likely expects the Bulldogs to go 12-0 during the regular season. However, he predicts Georgia will lose to Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Herbstreit, like most college football analysts, projects that Alabama will make the CFP. Herbstreit thinks that Alabama will defeat Baylor in the CFP semifinals to advance to a third consecutive national championship game.

Story continues

The Crimson Tide are consistently ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation heading into the season.

National championship pick

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit predicts that Ohio State will defeat Alabama to win the national championship. The game would be a rematch of the national championship from two years ago.

The Buckeyes have a ton of offensive talent this season and are expected to be one of the top teams in the country. Ohio State opens the season against Notre Dame, so we will see if they are a true championship contender right away.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire