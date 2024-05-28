Advertisement

ESPN: Keon Coleman will be different for Bills than Stefon Diggs (video)

nick wojton
·1 min read

On paper, the Buffalo Bills will be replacing Stefon Diggs with Keon Coleman.

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason. Then the Bills went and made Coleman their first pick at the 2024 NFL draft.

However, in reality, it might not be that seamless of a transition.

During a segment of NFL Live on ESPN, analyst Mina Kimes gave her opinion. She believes there’s another that will factor in here: Dalton Kincaid.

The full segment can be found in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire