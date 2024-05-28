ESPN: Keon Coleman will be different for Bills than Stefon Diggs (video)

On paper, the Buffalo Bills will be replacing Stefon Diggs with Keon Coleman.

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason. Then the Bills went and made Coleman their first pick at the 2024 NFL draft.

However, in reality, it might not be that seamless of a transition.

During a segment of NFL Live on ESPN, analyst Mina Kimes gave her opinion. She believes there’s another that will factor in here: Dalton Kincaid.

The full segment can be found in the clip below:

"Keon Coleman is a very different player from Stefon Diggs." —@minakimes talks about the best way the Bills can use Keon Coleman early in the season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/5ikmYs3X0D — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire