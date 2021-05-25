  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kenny Mayne's final ESPN broadcast was legendary: 'F*** you Aaron Rodgers'

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Everyone was expecting an amazing sign-off from longtime ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne on Monday night, and he didn't disappoint. He found the perfect story to tell at the end of his final broadcast on the network he's called home for 27 years.

Things got legendary before the final moments, though. 

'F*** you Aaron Rodgers'

Mayne's final broadcast was stacked with great guests, but the most anticipated was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. For the first time, Rodgers opened up about the rift between him and the Packers. 

Despite getting some context on the impasse between Rodgers and the Green Bay front office, the single best moment was when Mayne ended the interview. He and Rodgers are friends, and he wrapped things up in a way that only a friend could get away with. 

"Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game. I did. We're down 40 percent, then I lost my job. Gretchen just wants a new comforter. F*** you Aaron Rodgers."

Then Mayne walked off. Rodgers, who was still on camera, laughed and said "I love you, Ken."

Mayne asks Marshawn about aliens

Mayne's final broadcast had to include Marshawn Lynch. Mayne interviewed Lynch during his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills in 2007, which included Lynch's feelings about chain restaurants, Buffalo nightlife, and Buffalo women. It was an instant classic. 

Mayne's final interview with Lynch didn't involve any trips to Applebees, but it did include a conversation about aliens. If you ever wanted to know how Marshawn would interact with aliens if they ever came to Earth, now you know.

"We'll politic for a minute, we'll see what they've got going on. If they're some cool aliens, then maybe we'll probably put it together a little later on. But if not, 'Hey man, you know what, y'all be easy, y'all have a safe drive back to wherever it is y'all going. But you know, we're just down here, kicking back and moving and grooving here on planet earth.'"

Mayne remembers his first day on the job

At the end of the broadcast, Mayne got about 30 seconds to say goodbye and sign off for the final time. He decided to tell a story about his first-ever day at ESPN.

Mayne has come a long way from being called "rookie" on the set after talking over the animation to his "SportSmash" segment. After saying "Thanks for having me, thanks for having electricity," he walked off camera for the final time. On Twitter, he had a shorter, simpler message.

No, Kenny. Thank you.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Comedian Kenny Mayne being interviewed on the red carpet at the screening of go90&#39;s
After 27 years at ESPN, anchor Kenny Mayne signed off on Monday for the last time. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • ‘Ridonkulous’ mansion on private island lists for $15M in Minnesota. Look inside

    “I’m embarrassed to admit that this appeals to my inner displaced billionaire.”

  • Iowa's Jordan Bohannon recovering after he was 'physically assaulted' outside Iowa City bar

    Jordan Bohannon, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, was "attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him" early Sunday morning.

  • Aaron Rodgers speaks publicly on conflict with Packers

    The Packers QB spoke with Kenny Mayne on "SportsCenter" on Monday.

  • Aaron Rodgers finally spoke about his rift with Packers management. And it’s not good.

    Rodgers spoke affectionately about working with or for virtually everyone involved with the Packers franchise — but notably left the front office out of that mix.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue ranked as top-25 EDGE in NFL

    Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue ranked as top-25 EDGE in NFL

  • Mac Jones' jersey at Patriots OTAs continues rookie tradition

    A first look at Mac Jones as the Patriots begin OTAs proves New England is still continuing a tradition of assigning its rookies odd numbers.

  • NBA playoffs: Tobias Harris scores 37 points in Sixers' Game 1 win over Wizards

    Tobias Harris had a huge first half and the Sixers earned a 125-118 Game 1 win Sunday afternoon over the Wizards. By Noah Levick

  • If You Have This Sausage at Home, Don't Eat It, USDA Says

    With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, many U.S. households are breaking out the grill to cook up their favorite meats and veggies. However, if you purchased one particular type of sausage, you may want to rethink your Memorial Day menu, now that the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety&Inspection Service (FSIS) is cautioning against eating it. Read on to discover if you should be purging this food from your kitchen now.RELATED: If You Bought This at Costco, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says. Approximately 6,000 pounds of sausage are subject to a new recall. On May 21, the FSIS announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of Milan Provisions Mexican Brand Cured Chorizo Jalapeño sausage had been recalled.The affected sausages can be identified by establishment number EST. 4335 located inside the USDA inspection mark and expiration dates of June 12, 2021; June 13, 2021; June 14, 2021; and June 15, 2021. The FSIS recommends that no one consume the sausage. The sausages, which were produced in Corona, New York between April 13 and April 16, 2021, were sold exclusively through retail locations within New York State.The USDA says that individuals who have the recalled sausages in their fridge or freezer "are urged not to consume them." Instead, the affected sausages can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.For more health and safety news delivered to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter! The sausage is being pulled due to a lack of inspection. The USDA reports that the recall was initiated after it was discovered that an ingredient in the chorizo hadn't been properly inspected."The problem was discovered when FSIS determined that the firm received pork trim product from a retail butcher facility that is not federally inspected and used it in production of the chorizo product," the recall notice states. If you have eaten the sausage and feel sick, contact a doctor. While the USDA hasn't received any reports of people becoming ill from eating the recalled sausages, the agency recommends that anyone who has consumed the sausages and subsequently felt unwell contact their doctor.If you have questions related to the recall, you can contact Milan Provisions President Salvatore Laurita at (718) 899-7678.RELATED: If You Bought This Heinz Product, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.

  • Matthew Stafford enjoying collaborating with Sean McVay on Rams offense

    Matthew Stafford has worked with several offensive coordinators over the course of his career, giving him a good idea of what works for him and what doesn’t. The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford’s thrown for 45,109 yards with 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions in 12 seasons. Now that he’s with the Rams, Stafford [more]

  • Manny Pacquiao, in true throwback fashion, taking on monster challenge in Errol Spence

    Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.

  • NHL betting: Will the Oilers rain goals on the Jets?

    Picks for Friday night's NHL playoff action.

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Golf-Maple Leafs fan Conners puts business first as bed beckons

    Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure. The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.

  • Suns' Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

    PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.