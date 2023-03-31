ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Patriots taking top corner in 2023 mock draft

The New England Patriots could fill multiple needs with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, but ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the team selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with their first-round pick.

With veteran defensive back Jalen Mills re-signing with the team as a safety, the top-three options at cornerback are Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones.

The Patriots clearly need to add depth, but taking Witherspoon this high would be considered more than simply padding the position. They’d be getting one of the best defensive backs in the country.

Reid wrote:

At 6 feet, 181 pounds, he plays with a consistent physical nature, and Belichick and the defensive coaches could fall in love with him. With the versatility to play inside in nickel as well as on the outside, Witherspoon has the technique to immediately fit into the complex New England defense.

Witherspoon finished up his four-year college tenure with 157 tackles, five interceptions, 25 pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick could have a tough decision on his hands if Witherspoon and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. are both still on the board at No. 14. It’s a good problem to have for a Patriots team that has their highest first-round draft pick in nearly 15 years.

