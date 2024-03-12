ESPN’s Joe Lunardi tabs Iowa basketball’s Big Ten tourney date vs. Ohio State as must-win

It’s probably not a major shock to hear that Iowa basketball’s date versus Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament is being deemed as a must-win for the Hawkeyes.

That’s precisely the case according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Lunardi included Iowa’s Thursday date against Ohio State as one of his “out without this win” games.

The Hawkeyes join programs such as Wake Forest, New Mexico, Villanova, Utah, St. John’s, Pittsburgh, Memphis, Texas A&M, Colorado and South Florida in Lunardi’s “out without this win” games.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is in Lunardi’s “win here, then win again” category. The Buckeyes join Virginia Tech, Providence, Syracuse, Kansas State, Oregon and UNLV in that distinction.

Lunardi placed Oklahoma, TCU, Mississippi State and Virginia among his “win and in” teams for conference tournament week. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play one another in an 8-vs.-9 matchup in the Big 12 Tournament.

Iowa is currently among Lunardi’s “first four out” in his most recent edition of bracketology.

Iowa (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) missed a golden opportunity for another Quad 1 win in its final regular season date against Illinois (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten). A win over the Illini probably would have sealed the Hawkeyes’ fate as an NCAA Tournament team.

With a win, Iowa would have picked up a fourth Quad 1 victory on the season and enhanced its net ranking. Iowa also would have been the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Instead, Illinois jumped all over Iowa early, building a 21-point lead midway through the first half and then hanging on and pulling back away in the second half for a 73-61 win over the Hawkeyes.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort knocked down five 3-pointers in the second half to try to give Iowa a chance, but his 23 points weren’t enough to bring the Hawkeyes all the way back.

As a result, the Hawkeyes are the No. 7 seed in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament and they will face No. 10 seed Ohio State (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten).

Iowa topped Ohio State 79-77 in the two teams’ lone meeting this season back on Feb. 2. Senior guard Tony Perkins led the way for the Hawkeyes with 20 points.

