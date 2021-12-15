ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has MSU as No. 3 seed in updated NCAA Tournament seeding
If the season ended today, Michigan State basketball would be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament — according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN.
Lunardi — who is known for his season-long NCAA Tournament bracket projections — released an updated “seed list” on Monday, with the Spartans coming in as a No. 3 seed. He officially listed Michigan State as the No. 12 overall team — which comes out as the lowest No. 3 seed.
Michigan State is the second-highest ranked BigTen team in Lunardi’s seed list, behind only Purdue, who is the final No. 1 seed.
