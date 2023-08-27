ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gives grim update on Chiefs’ negotiations with Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract for star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who has been holding out for an extension through the preseason. With just over a week until their first regular season game, reports regarding the ongoing negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported an update between Jones and the team while appearing on SportsCenter on Sunday.

“I talked to somebody with the team who said it feels like this is going to drag on even longer, maybe even into the season,” Fowler said. “The Chiefs certainly don’t want that but neither side appears ready to move on contract talks.”

If Jones is not backing down from his stance of missing multiple games, then the Chiefs will have to keep their defensive line afloat while negotiations continue. Watch for Kansas City to keep more players to man its front four early in the coming season to compensate for Jones’ extended absence.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire