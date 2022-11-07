ESPN’s Jeff Saturday named interim head coach of Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have dipped into their franchise’s history for the interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, who was fired Monday.

ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday will keep the seat warm for the rest of the season … at least.

Breaking: Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has been a consultant for the team, is in its Ring Of Honor, and also was head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/VEmHOeSrFR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

Saturday was head coach of Georgia’s Hebron Christian Academy from 2017-2020.

Going from high school to the NFL is a bigger step than what Gerry Faust did when he went from HS to Notre Dame. This is quite the leap.

