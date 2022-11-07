ESPN’s Jeff Saturday named interim head coach of Colts

Barry Werner
The Indianapolis Colts have dipped into their franchise’s history for the interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, who was fired Monday.

ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday will keep the seat warm for the rest of the season … at least.

Saturday was head coach of Georgia’s Hebron Christian Academy from 2017-2020.

Going from high school to the NFL is a bigger step than what Gerry Faust did when he went from HS to Notre Dame. This is quite the leap.

