ESPN’s Jay Williams says hacker behind awful tweet on Boston coaches, hilarity ensues

It seems ESPN’s Jay Williams is having a rough day when it comes to Twitter, whether you buy his story or not. Willliams — or perhaps a hacker — took it upon himself to congratulate the new head coach of the Boston Celtics Ime Udoka for landing the coveted gig, only to make the mistake of suggesting he was the first Black head coach in franchise history.

Except, Udoka very much wasn’t. In fact, the very first Black head coach in league history was hired by Boston more than a half-century ago in one Bill Russell, and there have been five more since, including the one at the helm for their most recent title in one Doc Rivers.

Instead of admitting his likely mistake, Williams instead doubled down.

New Celtics coach Ime Udoka's known for being laid-back, but he's a fighter, too – literally

"As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago," claimed Williams. "I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed." The Twitterverse wasn't buying his excuse, however, with a host of hilarious responses erupting from the ether.

