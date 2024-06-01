ESPN’s Jay Williams believes Paul George should play with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a ton of money to spend in the upcoming offseason. The Sixers have a lot of cap space which means they will be big players in free agency as well as the trade market. Philadelphia will certainly make a big splash.

The biggest name the Sixers will continue to be attached to is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. He is their No. 1 target and for good reason. He is one of the top players in the league on both ends of the floor and plays the wing position which is a position of need for Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Jay Williams said on “First Take” that George should leave Kawhi Leonard to go play with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia:

If I were Paul George, I would go somewhere else. If I were Paul George, I would be looking at that Philadelphia situation literally playing alongside Joel Embiid. The reason why is–a lot of money in Philly. Also, I love Kawhi, but if you’re not available, what position does that put me in If I want to win championships? Paul George came to play with Kawhi, but Kawhi can’t be there. At the end of the day, what Joel Embiid showed me is that he’s willing to play through the injuries. It was a different level for Joel Embiid this season in the postseason. We saw him playing through a lot of different things. If I’m Paul George, I’m going to play with that. That’s where I’m going.

Williams makes an excellent point. Embiid played through a meniscus injury in his left knee while also dealing with Bell’s Palsy. Nobody could question his toughness in the postseason and one has to believe that the Sixers could entice George away from LA due to this fact.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire