ESPN’s Jay Bilas lists Breslin Center in his ‘top 5 venues in college basketball’ rankings

The Breslin Center is one of the top five college basketball venues in the eyes of ESPN analyst Jay Bilas.

Bilas released his top five college basketball venues list this week, and the Spartans’ home arena cracked his rankings. He has the Breslin Center as the No. 4 venue in all of college basketball.

Other arenas that made his rankings included Assembly Hall (No. 5), Rupp Arena (No. 3), Cameron Indoor Stadium (tied for No. 1) and Allen Fieldhouse (tied for No. 1).

Watch the complete video and what he had to say about the Breslin Center below:

These are my top 5 venues in college basketball… pic.twitter.com/OVCJkQZELn — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 6, 2022

