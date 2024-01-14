ESPN’s Jay Bilas includes Auburn in his top 10 teams

The Auburn Tigers are playing like one of the best teams in the country and ESPN’s Jay Bilas has taken notice. He recently announced his top 10 teams in the country and the Tigers made the cut, checking in at No. 8.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Tigers (14-2, 3-0 SEC) are getting national attention, they have won nine straight games with all of their victories coming by double-digits.

While polls are lower on Auburn, with both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking them No. 16 in the country, the advanced metrics also have Auburn as a top 10 team in the country. KenPom has them as the No. 4 team and just one of two teams to have a top 10 offensive (10) and defense (6) rating.

The Tigers will have another chance to climb up the rankings on Wednesday when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.

My Top 10 college basketball teams: January 2024 Edition… pic.twitter.com/J73UH1kl7Q — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 12, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire