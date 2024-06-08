ESPN’s Jay Bilas discusses Dan Hurley, Lakers, and Bronny James

ESPN’s Jay Bilas tells Rich Eisen why UConn’s Dan Hurley would be a great fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bilas also discusses how LeBron James (and possibly Bronny James) would mesh with Hurley’s style of coaching, the odds Hurley will ditch UConn for L.A., and who he has winning the NBA Finals.

LeBron Wire discussed the politics of the Lakers’ coaching search behind the scenes:

After weeks of seemingly being headed toward hiring JJ Redick to be their next head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers are now making a serious push to bring in University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley to fill that position. On the surface, it would seem to be the type of hire that everyone in the Lakers organization would be on board with. However, the most important man in the organization who has to approve of Hurley is, of course, LeBron James.

We are all waiting to see if the Lakers can close the sale with Hurley, or if the UConn coach backs out and stays with the two-time defending national champions of college basketball. All the while, LeBron and Bronny James wait in the background, knowing this could affect what happens to them in the 2024-2025 basketball season.

Here’s Bilas on the Rich Eisen Show:

