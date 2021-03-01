ESPN investigating Dan Dakich over disturbing comments, tweets while fighting with professors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ESPN broadcaster Dan Dakich
Dan Dakich started feuding on Twitter with several professors over Duke star Jalen Johnson's decision to opt out of the rest of the season early. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ESPN is investigating basketball analyst Dan Dakich after he made some controversial and disturbing comments online and on his Indianapolis radio show last week, according to USA Today’s Dan Wolken.

The issue stemmed from a Twitter feud he had with several professors about former Blue Devils star Jalen Johnson’s decision to opt out of the rest of the season in favor of preparing for the NBA draft.

Dakich, who has a long history of controversial comments and social media posts, shut down his Twitter account on Sunday.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are in the process of looking into it,” ESPN said in a statement, via USA Today.

Dakich picks fight with professors

Dakich, whose tweets no longer show up as his account has been deactivated, started fighting with Duke lecturing fellow Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Dr. Johanna Mellis of Ursinus College.

Kalman-Lamb tweeted out pictures of various media members reacting to Johnson’s decision to leave Duke early — one not many agreed with.

Dakich and Kalman-Lamb went back and forth for a while before Dakich ended up blocking him.

Dakich and Mellis, per Awful Announcing, went back and forth for a while, too.

Dakich then reportedly addressed the tweets on his radio show the next day. He allegedly referenced “going at it” in a swimming pool with Mellis, who felt that he referenced sexual assault. Dakich then spelled out Kalman-Lamb’s name and gave his listeners the professor’s office hours while referring to him as a “d-bag” — something many took to be him advocating for violence against the professor.

From Awful Announcing:

“I had somebody come at me. Buncha academics last night. Two guys and a lady, right? Two guys and a lady came at me. And they said, ‘Well, you’re yelling at student-athletes while they’re being exploited’ or something, and I said, look, maybe, but I … I was in the arena and you guys were sitting outside b****ing. Now, remember, it was two girls … two men and one lady. Guess what that got called? Sexist. (Laughs) Be careful. I didn’t even realize, I just said b****ing because it’s what people do. It’s what everybody does, everybody just b****es. But that’s sexist apparently because I said b****ing and a lady was in the conversation. And I said outside the arena, and then she wanted to, quote, go at in the pool. Well, if you go at it in a pool, that’s a public place and then I’m gonna have to get divorced, and then it’s just gonna be a problem.”

Dakich has gotten into similar issues in the past, including calling a high school basketball player a “meathead,” threatening to drive down and “beat the hell out of every school board member” and once even saying that a town in Indiana was full of “meth and AIDS and needles” on the air, per USA Today. He was suspended from his radio show for five days in 2019, too.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Customers are boycotting Trader Joe's after the chain fired an employee who asked the CEO to enhance COVID-19 protections

    Ben Bonnema shared his termination letter on Twitter on Friday. It ultimately went viral and spurred the boycott.

  • Chrissy Teigen responds to tweet accusing her of 'using' her miscarriage for self-promotion

    Many came to Teigen's defense after she addressed a critic on Twitter.

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • Jennifer Lopez bares her curves in daring swimsuit selfie: 'These 25-year-olds could never'

    Fans are going wild for the star's revealing new photo.

  • 'Still sorta fits': January Jones shares throwback of jaw-dropping dress from 2011 Golden Globes

    "I literally have dreams about this dress."

  • Ted Cruz Responds to Reports John Boehner Told Him to ‘Go F— Yourself’

    Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) shot back at former House Speaker John Boehner (R., Ohio) on Friday after Boehner reportedly told the Texas Republican to “go f— yourself” while recording an audiobook of his forthcoming memoir. “You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible,” Cruz said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “To which my response was, ‘Who’s John Boehner?’” Cruz’s comments follow an Axios report on Thursday that Boehner went off-script while recording the audiobook of his memoir On The House: A Washington Memoir. Earlier on Thursday the former Speaker shared a picture of himself on Twitter holding a glass of wine with the caption, “Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives.” Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021 Also in his speech on Friday, Cruz discussed the future of the Republican party and predicted that former President Donald Trump will continue to be a key player in it. “There are a whole lot of voices in Washington who want to just erase the last four years,” Cruz said. “And they look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they’re terrified. And they want him to go away.” “Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” he added.

  • Arby's gives fish sandwich a limited menu run, trolling its competition as fast-food wars heat up

    Here's how you can try an Arby's fish sandwich for free.

  • Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

    Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Saturday to a bill that will legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales of the drug would also begin. With a compromise bill clearing the House and Senate, Virginia becomes the first Southern state to vote to legalize marijuana, joining 15 other states and the District of Columbia. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports legalization.

  • Golfers honor Tiger Woods with iconic Sunday red: 'It's hard to explain how touching today was'

    The golf world wore red shirts and black pants to honor Tiger Woods on Sunday.

  • Allegations against Cuomo need to be carefully investigated, W.H. press secretary says

    “There should be an independent review looking into these allegations,” Jen Psaki said.

  • Cardinals announcer jokes umpire Angel Hernandez 'in midseason form' 4 batters into spring training

    Ah, baseball has returned.

  • 'I still don't have my money': IRS still hasn't processed millions of 2019 tax returns

    Detroit woman among many who struggle in 2021 to find out what happened to 2019 income tax refunds. IRS continues to deal with backlog of returns.

  • American Airlines Forced to Divert Flight After Women Use Racial Slurs and Spit on Passenger

    Pichardo and Rodriguez were allegedly using a racial slur when a male passenger asked them to stop using that language. This prompted Pichardo to spit on him.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • A TikTok-star doctor faces a $45 million dollar lawsuit by a colleague accusing him of sexual assault

    The "TikTok Doc," who has appeared on national television, faces a lawsuit alleging the sexual abuse of a colleague at a Portland Veteran Hospital.

  • Joe Biden calls for investigation after second woman accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual misconduct

    A second ex-employee of powerful New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges the governor denied on Saturday. This time the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020. According to Ms Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported. While Mr Cuomo never tried to touch her, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Ms Bennett told the paper. Ms Bennett said that she spoke to Mr Cuomo's chief of staff and legal counsel after the alleged incident, who transferred her to another post in another building. Ms Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation. Joe Biden, the US president, supports an independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Cuomo, said his press secretary, Jen Psaki, after New York mayor Bill de Blasio called for one. “There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” Ms. Psaki said on CNN’s State of the Union. Mr Cuomo became a national star last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings that contrasted sharply with then-president Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic. But the harassment allegations come as he faces a growing storm over his handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes in his state. In a statement Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He said he wanted instead to support Ms Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor. Mr Cuomo, who appears to have agreed to allow New York's Attorney General Leticia James order an independent inquiry, apologised for being "insensitive or too personal." New York's governor said he never intended to offend, but conceded that his actions could have been misinterpreted as flirtation. "At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes good-natured are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way," he said. "I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offence and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business." The governor, whose third term expires at the end of 2022, called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," he added. This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, who has led New York state for 10 years, has been accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, another ex-adviser, Lindsey Boylan, said in a blog that he had harassed her when she was working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018. Ms Boylan, 36, alleged that the governor had given her an unsolicited kiss on the lips, suggested that she play strip poker with him and went "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs". "For those wondering what it's like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan's story," Ms Bennett wrote in a re-tweet of Ms Boylan's post. Mr Cuomo's office said in a statement that Ms Boylan's "claims of inappropriate behaviour are quite simply false".

  • Willie Nelson, 87, shares his secret to a long life: 'You have to take care of yourself'

    The country music icon stays staying active with a jog or sit-ups keeps him healthy.

  • U.S. Soccer repeals policy requiring players to stand during national anthem

    The policy requiring U.S. players to "stand respectfully" during the anthem is officially dead.

  • Hundreds arrested and woman reportedly shot as police launch brutal crackdown in Myanmar

    A woman was shot and hundreds arrested in Myanmar on Saturday in one of the most extensive crackdowns by the military junta since anti-coup demonstrations began. Police threw stun grenades, tear gas and used live ammunition, witnesses claimed, as they clashed with crowds in the main city of Yangon. A sea of demonstrators chanted and threw barricades across the street to block advancing authorities. In the central town of Monwya one woman was reportedly shot, though the circumstances surrounding the incident and her current condition remain unknown. Four people are now known to have died since the coup on February 1. Myanmar has been roiled by demonstrations since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing her and the party leadership of fraud in November elections. Uncertainty over her whereabouts is growing. Street protests have been escalating, prompting a sweeping crackdown on Saturday.

  • Official misses Eastern Washington field goal while adjusting mask in epic blunder

    The kick went through the goal posts. It was ruled no good.