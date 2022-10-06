ESPN insiders: Steve Wilks likeliest interim HC candidate if Panthers fire Matt Rhule

Things have not gone well for the Carolina Panthers this season. The team is currently sitting at 1-3 and even more fingers are being pointed toward head coach Matt Rhule.

Well, according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, owner David Tepper could soon join in and, instead, use his finger to point Rhule out of the door.

The two reporters noted on Wednesday that Carolina may be closer to a coaching change “if things don’t pick up soon.” Fowler and Graziano also added that if Rhule is, indeed, relieved of his duties at some point this season, defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks would be the most likely candidate to take over.

Wilks, following his first stint in Carolina, served as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. His lone season at the helm wasn’t exactly impressive, as he delivered a league-worst 3-13 record with then 10th overall pick Josh Rosen under center.

But, to be fair, some wonder if he got a fair shake given the state of the Cardinals at the time. Between a barren roster and an underperforming rookie passer, Wilks may have been deliberately placed behind the proverbial eight ball by ownership.

He may, though, have a chance to redeem himself with a more talented squad should Rhule meet his end.

Related

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Panthers could very easily be 4-0 Panthers QB Baker Mayfield gets snappy in response to question about batted balls

List

6 things to know about Panthers vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire