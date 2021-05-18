ESPN insiders ‘circled’ these 2 Bills games on 2021 NFL schedule

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
After the NFL released the full schedules for every NFL team last week, ESPN’s NFL coverage crew of insiders and analysts broke down the slates ahead. In doing so, a roundtable involving six each pegged a different game they have “circled” in 2021 that they’re excited about.

Of those six picks, two involved the Bills.

First, analyst Matt Bown picked the Bills visiting the Patriots in Week 16:

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: Bills at Patriots, Week 16. I really like the roster upgrades New England made this offseason through free agency and the draft. There are scheme-specific players there. And this matchup in Week 16 against Buffalo could have major implications in both playoff seeding and the AFC East race.

In addition, insider Jeremy Fowler is looking forward to one many in Bills Mafia are as well. Bills vs. Chiefs:

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL writer: Bills at Chiefs, Week 5. Buffalo’s dream 2020 season fizzled quickly with a shaky performance against Kansas City in the AFC title game. This rematch should be tighter, with the Bills eager to take the proverbial next step. And by Week 5, Kansas City’s reimagined offensive line should be in full swing.

The Bills and Patriots matchup is the second of the two times the divisional foes will faceoff next season. The first, in Orchard Park, is on Monday Night Football. That game is the lone home game of the Bills’ four prime-time contests next year, however, the second meeting between the two certainly could have massive playoff implications because of how late it is in the season.

The Bills vs. Chiefs matchup needs little introduction. A re-do of the 2020 AFC title game.

But Fowler also had another interesting game mentioned. In terms of which rookie debut he’s looking forward to, it’s the Steelers’ rusher Najee Harris vs. the Bills in Week 1.

In that projection, there’s a intriguing claim made. Harris will “set a tone in Week 1,” says Fowler:

Fowler: Najee Harris, Steelers at Bills. Pittsburgh’s schedule is brutal, the offensive line is patchy and Ben Roethlisberger is pushing 40 years old, so counting out the Steelers is a convenient thing to do. But Harris is the franchise’s best every-down back since Le’Veon Bell and will set a tone in Week 1.

LOOK: Greg Rousseau, Bills rookies hit practice field for first time

Bills hold tryout with five players including WR Isaiah Ford

WATCH: GMFB's Kyle Brandt's top Week 1 game is Bills-Steelers

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen in top-tier of QBs in NFL

