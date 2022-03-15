ESPN Insider says this was one of his favorite moves of first day of legal tampering

The Miami Dolphins and many other teams were busy on the first day of the league’s legal tampering period.

General manager Chris Grier started off the day by re-signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal and then agreed to terms with running back Chase Edmonds, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, special teamer Keion Crossen, and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

While only Ogbah’s deal can be finalized before the start of the new league year, it was the deal for the wide receiver that caught the eye of an ESPN Insider, as Field Yates called it one of his favorites of the day.

The Dolphins' signing of WR Cedrick Wilson, Jr. (3-years, $22.8M) is one of my favorite of Day 1. Wilson played in a stocked WR room for Dallas, but stepped up last year when they needed him due to injuries. He's bound for a larger role in Miami and I think will flourish. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

Wilson had career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (eight) in 2021 due to Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb all missing at least a game during the season.

It looks like Wilson is destined for the third receiver role in Miami, but he has a skill set that the Dolphins could use to open things up for Tua Tagovailoa.

