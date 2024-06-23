ESPN insider said NFL sources believe Commanders and QB Jayden Daniels could be ‘scary’ in 2024

How good will Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels be in 2024?

Depending on who you ask, many believe Daniels could be in store for a terrific rookie season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on Saturday he spoke with some of his sources who believe Daniels and the Commanders could be “scary.”

“Jayden Daniels, not only did he have a very strong spring by all accounts, there is definitely buzz leaguewide, as I have talked to people this time of year about different players, big-picture items,” Fowler said.

“I’ve talked to multiple scouts and executives who’ve brought up Daniels unprompted, like, ‘Hey, it’s kind of scary what Washington could be with Daniels because he’s got the running ability, but he’s more polished as a passer than a lot of running quarterbacks coming out of college.’ Really, the only knock on him right now is the offensive line. If they can get that shored up, Daniels could very well take off year one. That’s the expectation among a lot of people around the league.”

Here’s the video, courtesy of X user @obvlon:

There's buzz league wide that Washington with Jayden Daniels could be "scary" via @JFowlerESPN (h/t @JayDanielsMVP) pic.twitter.com/qSWOd151rA — obvlon (@obvlon) June 22, 2024

It’s always interesting to hear what others around the league think ahead of the season. There’s a lot of hype and excitement around Daniels, but it’s not as much that surrounds the Bears and Caleb Williams. Many believe Williams will lead an improved Chicago roster to the playoffs in 2024. Daniels isn’t facing those types of immediate expectations in Washington.

The real test comes in September, but it’s clear that everyone in Washington’s organization believes Daniels is special.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire