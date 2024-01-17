ESPN insider predicts who Panthers will hire as next HC

Even before taking an NFL snap, Bryce Young drew a few comparisons to fellow No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. So, if the Carolina Panthers are committed to getting the best out of their big investment, why not take a look at a guy who’s behind the success of one of the league’s very top quarterbacks?

ESPN senior NFL national reporter Dan Graziano recently rolled out his predictions for this year’s hiring cycle. When it comes to nailing down a head coach for the Panthers, Graziano writes that Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan could ultimately be the choice:

Industry insiders are finding this a tough one to call, since there’s skepticism about the willingness of candidates to work for impatient team owner David Tepper. I expect this hire to be an offensive-minded coach whose task will be getting the most out of 2023 top-pick quarterback Bryce Young, who struggled in Year 1 with a 33.4 QBR (29th in the NFL). It has been thought for a while that [Ben] Johnson — who has been Joe Burrow’s coordinator in Cincinnati for the quarterback’s entire career — is Carolina’s top choice, but he could have better offers.

Callahan has served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator since 2019, the year before they landed Burrow atop the draft. Over his four-year career, the Burrow has completed 68 percent of his throws while averaging 270.8 passing yards per game with 97 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

The 39-year-old is reportedly expected to interview with the Panthers on Thursday.

