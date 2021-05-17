ESPN insider picks Buffalo Bills to win Super Bowl

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
One ESPN NFL insider has made his pick of who will win the Super Bowl next season: The Bills.

Recently a roundtable discussion with insiders and analysts at ESPN was conducted and Dan Graziano decided that Buffalo would win their first Super Bowl next season.

Here’s how Graziano sees it going down:

Graziano: Bills over Rams. I have no idea who to pick in the NFC, but I don’t want to pick the Bucs because I don’t believe in repeats in this league. The Rams look good, and we’ll go with them — until the next time I’m asked for a pick. But the headline here is the first Super Bowl title in Bills history and a statue for McDermott in Buffalo.

Statue, parade, free drinks for life, all of that and more for anyone associated with the Bills in Buffalo if the unthinkable could finally happen. The Bills proved in 2020 that they’re among the NFL’s elite rosters and the next stepping stone is naturally a Super Bowl visit after coming within one game of that last season.

While Graziano might get a free drink or two himself around western New York currently, another ESPN insider, Jeremy Fowler, might go thirsty. He picked the Bills… to go to the Super Bowl in his predictions. However, he has them losing to the Packers.

In 2020, the Packers, like the Bills, saw their season end in the conference title game.

