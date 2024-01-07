ESPN insider gives latest update on Matt Eberflus' job status with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears will have some big decisions to make this coming offseason, but an NFL insider says that the team may be standing pat at head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears could be happy enough with Matt Eberflus’ performance in the closing stages of the season to keep him for the 2024 campaign.

“Despite the fact there was speculation early in the year that he could be out, the Bears have finished strong. They’ve played well. They have draft capital. The players like playing for him,” he said.

Schefter classified Eberflus’ status as “leaning safe” on the broadcast, pointing to the team’s improvements and their willingness to play for the coach.

A coaching primer about what’s ahead in one of the busiest weeks on the NFL calendar. pic.twitter.com/1hoOP4OTEB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2024

The Bears at one point this season had a 14-game losing streak, but turned things around in the second half, winning their final five home games and boosting their record to 7-9 on the year.

Their defense also saw a dramatic turnaround. After finishing with the league’s second-worst rushing defense and fourth-worst overall defense a year ago, the Bears are now the top team in the NFL in yards against per game on the ground, only allowing 84 yards per contest. They’re also 12th in terms of yards per game against overall, marking a massive improvement in both categories.

The Bears will also own two draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft’s first round, including the No. 1 overall pick. They did trade away their second round pick for defensive end Montez Sweat, but they own two picks in the fourth round.

