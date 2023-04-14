ESPN insider believes Jets could go defensive line at 13 if not offensive line

Offensive line is arguably the biggest need for the New York Jets heading into the draft in less than two weeks. It’s been the most commonly mocked position in just about mock draft known to man over the past few months.

But what could happen if the Jets decide not to go in that direction with their pick? What if Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson and Broderick Jones are all off the board by the time the Jets are on the clock at No. 13? What could the Jets do?

According to ESPN Jets writer Rich Cimini, the scenario could be flipping to the other side of the trenches and go with a defensive lineman, mentioning names such as Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness and Georgia edge Nolan Smith.

“If there’s a defensive lineman they like — interior or edge — they could go in that direction. General manager Joe Douglas is all about building in the trenches, and the Jets do have a need at defensive tackle after losing Sheldon Rankins to the Texans. Chances are, there won’t be a top defensive tackle at 13 unless Jalen Carter (Georgia) somehow slips, but edge players Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) and/or Nolan Smith (Georgia) could warrant consideration in the event they don’t go offensive tackle.”

The Jets love building through the trenches, as Cimini notes. A team can never have too many edge-rushers and defensive tackle can still be addressed even after the signing of Quinton Jefferson. Carter is obviously an interesting thought because he clearly has top-end talent, but the off-field questions have thrown a wrench into his draft plans. We’ll see how far he actually drops on draft night. Could the Jets make a swing for him if he falls far enough? Regardless, defensive line is certainly a position to watch in the first round for the Jets.

