ESPN Inks Nine-Year Deal With Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

ESPN will be in business with Peyton Manning for years to come.

The Disney-owned sports media giant has inked what it is calling an “unprecedented” nine-year deal with Manning’s Omaha Productions, which will produce programming for ESPN into 2034.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The deal includes the “Manningcast,” alternate telecast for Monday Night Football, technically called Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli , in which the brothers banter and speak to guests during the game of the week.

It also includes other Omaha programming, like Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places, as well as other shows and “opportunities for collaboration across multiple platforms,” per ESPN.

ESPN inked its first deal with Omaha in 2021, signing a three year extension the following year. The new deal, however, is a major bet on Manning’s content and programming chops. ESPN and ABC’s NFL rights, it should be noted, currently run through 2032-33 season, with Super Bowl rights in 2027 and 2031.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter