ESPN includes two Tigers in College Football’s top 100 players list

Auburn football will have several impact players on the field this season at any given moment.

Out of all the returning players that Auburn has on their roster, the two most popular among Auburn fans are running back Tank Bigsby, and defensive end Derick Hall. Both have unique talents that will carry their respective units to success in 2022.

ESPN has recently selected their picks for the top 100 College Football players, where they included Bigsby and Hall. In this list, ESPN ranked players 1-100 based on overall skill, not by what team each player competes for, NIL value, or conference affiliation.

The first Tiger mentioned is Bigsby, who checks in at No. 42.

Bigsby rushed for over 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns in 2021 and is looking to continue his legacy as one of Auburn’s best running backs of all time.

The list of great running backs at Auburn over the years seemingly goes on forever. Bigsby is looking to put together a third straight big season for the Tigers. He has speed and power and is coming off a 1,099-yard season as a sophomore. That’s after rushing for 834 yards as a true freshman (against an All-SEC schedule), the second most rushing yards for any FBS freshman in 2020.

Derick Hall takes the No. 90 slot on the list after receiving preseason all-SEC honors.

Hall recorded 54 tackles (33 solo) for Auburn as a junior in 2021. He started 13 games and had 12.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks, leading the Tigers in both categories. Hall was named All-SEC second team by the coaches.

Auburn football will hold another scrimmage on Friday afternoon in an effort to continue their preparations for the 2022 season. The Tigers kick off their season on Saturday, September 3 at 6 p.m. CT against Mercer.

