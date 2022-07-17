ESPN included former Penn State lineman among possible future Division 1 coaches

It is no secret that Division 1 college football is lacking in minority head coaches, both historically and in today’s modern era. Notre Dame hiring Marcus Freeman following Brian Kelly’s departure to LSU was a true rarity in the sport for Black men in the profession, and hopefully it is a sign of more opportunities coming in the future.

ESPN took a look around the current world of college football coaches to compile a list of 45 minority coaches under the age of 45 that could one day be a Division 1 head coach. A former assistant to James Franklin ranked at the top of the list, but another former Penn State player also received a mention from ESPN.

Josh Gattis, a former Penn State assistant under Franklin, continues to be the hottest name among coordinators, and not just among Black coaches either. It will not be much longer before Gattis gets his first crack at running a college football program of his own, and it will be deserved. Gattis joined Franklin’s staff at Vanderbilt in 2012 as a wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. He continues in those roles once Franklin moved to Penn State and brought Gattis and a number of other assistants with him to Happy Valley.

Gattis added the role of passing game coordinator to his duties at Penn State in 2014 and was a part of the Penn State staff for four seasons before accepting an opportunity to be the co-offensive coordinator for Alabama and Nick Saban in 2018. After one season with the Crimson Tide, Gattis returned to the Big Ten to be the offensive coordinator for Michigan. Gattis was with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines for three seasons and was named the 2021 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Gattis joined the Miami Hurricanes this year under new head coach Mario Cristobal, who left Oregon to return to Florida with the Hurricanes. Cristobal replaced Manny Diaz, who is now Penn State’s defensive coordinator. Gattis should be in his final coordinator role before getting a good opportunity to be a head coach.

Story continues

While Gattis is one of the biggest names on the coaching radar, another person with Penn Statie ties is flying a bit more under the radar and may need a little more experience before getting his opportunity. ESPN included Elijah Robinson in its list of Black coaches under 45.

Robinson had his playing career at Penn State cut short due to a neck injury in 2006 under former head coach Joe Paterno. But it was Bill O'Brien and former defensive line coach Larry Johnson that helped get his coaching career started with the program. Robinson was a graduate assistant working with Johnson coaching the defensive line and he later added other responsibilities such as director of community relations and as an NFL liaison to coordinate scouting visits and more.

Robinson joined Matt Rhule on the Temple football staff and followed Rhule to Baylor from 2014 through 2017. Robinson coached the defensive line for the Owls and Bears, and it was clear Robinson had learned a thing or two from his mentor, Larry Johnson. Success coaching Temple and Baylor’s defensive lines led to an opportunity to join the Texas A&M staff in 2018, and he has since been promoted to assistant head coach and run game coordinator for the Aggies by head coach Jimbo Fisher heading into the 2022 season.

A number of Penn State fans were hoping Franklin would bring Robinson back to Penn State when searching for a defensive coordinator, but Robinson appears to be in a good spot right now anyway.

Will we one day see a couple more coaches with Penn State ties going head-to-head on the sidelines? One can only hope.

List

Ranking the Big Ten's best home uniforms

Related

How close was Penn State to losing latest commit to Miami? Ta'Mere Robinson commits to Penn State, will stay close to home Linebacker U! Penn State adds four-star Tony Rojas to Class of 2023 Jahan Dotson brings immediate impact to Washington's offense Big Ten expansion watch: Keeping an eye on Big 12 media days

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.