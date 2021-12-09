ESPN identifies key players, matchups for Georgia vs. Michigan

Georgia will take on Big Ten champion Michigan in the Orange Bowl on December 31 for a spot in the national championship, where the winner will play either Alabama or Cincinnati in Indianapolis on January 10.

Georgia and Michigan are two evenly matched programs with similar playing styles, making this a game that the whole nation is looking forward to.

ESPN recently previewed the Orange Bowl and identified each teams’ key players, the main matchup to watch and the game’s X-factor.

Key player for Michigan: RB Hassan Haskins

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins runs against Iowa during the second half of the 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syndication: Detroit Free Press

2021 stats: 261 carries, 1,288 yards, 4.9 YPC, 20 TDs

ESPN:

“The Wolverines don’t ask quarterback Cade McNamara to do too much in the passing game, so Haskins is going to have to churn out yards on first and second downs to keep the chains moving.”

My take:

Georgia has been excellent against the run all season, but it has not faced an offensive line or a running game like Michigan’s yet. Georgia’s allowing just 2.6 yards per attempt this year, and only 81.6 rushing yards per game. McNamara will keep Georgia honest. He’s not great, but he’s good enough to beat you. But then again, Georgia’s defense is no slouch and will have a month to prepare for this game.

Hassan Haskins has been a hurdling MACHINE 😳@UMichFootball looks for their first B1G Championship this weekend👀pic.twitter.com/7DHc2EDH1J — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 3, 2021

Key player for Georgia: TE Brock Bowers

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

2021 stats: 47 receptions, 791 yards, 12 total TDs

ESPN:

“At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Bowers is a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses with his speed and route running. He had 10 catches for 139 yards with one score against Alabama, setting a record for receptions by a tight end in an SEC championship game.”

My take:

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s confidence level is likely as low it has been all season. When that’s the case, you find a way to get the ball to your best player and just hope he comes down with the ball. Expect Bennett to look in Bowers’ direction very often in Miami, and he’ll need the true freshman tight end to do the rest.

Brock Bowers just went bulldozer mode for a TD pic.twitter.com/Fn95IhtzIq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

Matchup to watch: Georgia offensive line vs. Michigan defensive line

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) battles against Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2021 numbers

Georgia’s offensive line: 11 sacks allowed, 5.3 yards per carry

Michigan’s defensive line: 34 sacks, 3.5 yards per carry allowed

ESPN:

“But Georgia surrendered three to the Crimson Tide, and the Bulldogs didn’t get much push in the running game, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Michigan end Aidan Hutchinson has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Wolverines in 2021, setting a single-season record with 14 sacks.

My take:

This is a very big concern for Georgia and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Michigan presents a huge problem for Georgia’s offensive line, which struggled against Alabama. When the pocket collapses, Stetson Bennett has no option but to take off. The problem is, he tends to make bad decisions against elite teams when that pocket does collapse.

But something to consider: Those are situations where JT Daniels very possibly might take a sack, whereas Bennett has the option to take off and run.

X factor: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Stats against Alabama: 29/48, 340 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

ESPN:

But he had two interceptions against the Crimson Tide, including Jordan Battle’s pick-six that gave the Tide a three-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter. And the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of red zone chances until it was too late.

My take:

If Georgia is to win this game, Bennett needs to play way, way better than he did against Alabama. Actually, Georgia might need Stetson Bennett to go out and win this game. Georgia’s not playing Vanderbilt, South Carolina or Kentucky anymore. It cannot rely solely on the defense to win it this football game. Bennett needs to hit his targets, find a way to score touchdowns in the red zone and avoid costly turnovers. I know, that’s what everyone would like out of their quarterback, but that’s what it takes.

PICK SIX! The @AlabamaFTBL defense scores on a Jordan Battle INT. pic.twitter.com/XH0Mx8KYPE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

[listicle id=60020]

1

1